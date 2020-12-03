Spotify reveals the Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2020

Spotify has revealed the 'Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks' of 2020.



As expected, BTS was the most-streamed K-Pop group globally with over 5 billion streams, and their first ever all-English track "Dynamite" is this year's most-streamed K-pop song, setting a new record on Spotify with 12.6 million streams in 24 hours. BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' is also the most-streamed K-Pop album of the year.



The second most-streamed K-Pop artist of the year is BLACKPINK, and their track "How You Like That" is also the second most-streamed song of 2020.



Check out Spotify's full ranking below!





