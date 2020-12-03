38

Spotify reveals the Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2020

Spotify has revealed the 'Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks' of 2020.

As expected, BTS was the most-streamed K-Pop group globally with over 5 billion streams, and their first ever all-English track "Dynamite" is this year's most-streamed K-pop song, setting a new record on Spotify with 12.6 million streams in 24 hours. BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' is also the most-streamed K-Pop album of the year.

The second most-streamed K-Pop artist of the year is BLACKPINK, and their track "How You Like That" is also the second most-streamed song of 2020. 

Check out Spotify's full ranking below!


  1. BTS
  2. SPOTIFY
taeswife06 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

CONGRATS TO MY BOYS! MOTS 7 and BE deserved this!!! SO proud of them T^T!!! Congrats to everyone else on this list too!!!

xxmirxxkim 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Of Course King and Queen of K-Pop!! BTS AND BLACKPINK

