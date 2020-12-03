TXT drop special one-take MV for 'We Lost the Summer'

TXT have dropped a special one-take music video for "We Lost the Summer".



In the one-take MV, TXT fool around as they give the camera their best aegyo. "We Lost the Summer" is the group's B-side track from their third mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour', which featured "Blue Hour" as a title song, and it's about losing love with the end of the season.



Watch TXT's "We Lost the Summer" one-take MV above and their previous MV here.