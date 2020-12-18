Six MBC weekend entertainment programs are cancelled this week due to COVID19

Six MBC weekend entertainment programs will be canceled this week because an employee tested positive.

On December 18th, MBC stated, "We decided to cancel six of the weekend entertainment programs that were scheduled to air on the 19th and 20th because an employee tested positive for the COVID19."



The six programs that are canceled include, 'Hang Out with Yoo', 'Those Who Crossed the Line Returns', 'Show! Music Core', 'Father Baek: Don't Stop Cooking!', 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', and 'It's a Relief if We Don't Fight.' (Literal translation).





The president of MBC made a statement saying, "The safety of the cast members, producers, and staff is more important than the loss of the company in the situation of the COVID19 pandemic. We believe MBC should take the lead in overcoming the pandemic crisis."





Previously, the supporting director of 'Those Who Cross The Line Returns' tested positive for the COVID19.



The supporting director was an internal staff who is in charge of editing and had no contact with any cast members. The cast members such as Jeon Hyun Moo, Yoo Byung Jae, and Kim Jong Min all confirmed they did not come in contact with the director.





However, the fourth, sixth, and thirteenth floors of the MBC broadcasting headquarters where the supporting director stayed has been closed and the employees of those floors received testing as well according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

As a result, the company decided to temporarily cancel the broadcast shows due to a shortage of production personnel. The temporarily canceled programs will resume sequentially depending on the results of the production crew's COVID19 testing.

