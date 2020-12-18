2

Posted by germainej 32 minutes ago

MONSTA X to undergo self-quarantine after Minhyuk & Kihyun film for 'King of Mask Singer'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X are undergoing self-quarantine after Minhyuk and Kihyun filmed for 'The King of Mask Singer'.

On December 18, Starship Entertainment revealed the two members had filmed for 'The King of Mask Singer', and a staff member from the show had tested positive for COVID-19. The label stated, "Minhyuk and Kihyun participated in filming for 'The King of Mask Singer' on the 15th. We received word that a staff member on set had tested positive this evening."

The label added that Minhyuk and Kihyun had not been in contact with the staff member, but all the MONSTA X members and agency staff members underwent testing as a preemptive measure. 

MONSTA X will be self-quarantining until their test results are confirmed tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates. 

brideofchani6,298 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

oh fucking fuck

not my kihyunnie

