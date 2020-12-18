MONSTA X to undergo self-quarantine after Minhyuk & Kihyun film for 'King of Mask Singer'

MONSTA X are undergoing self-quarantine after Minhyuk and Kihyun filmed for 'The King of Mask Singer'.



On December 18, Starship Entertainment revealed the two members had filmed for 'The King of Mask Singer', and a staff member from the show had tested positive for COVID-19. The label stated, "Minhyuk and Kihyun participated in filming for 'The King of Mask Singer' on the 15th. We received word that a staff member on set had tested positive this evening."



The label added that Minhyuk and Kihyun had not been in contact with the staff member, but all the MONSTA X members and agency staff members underwent testing as a preemptive measure.



MONSTA X will be self-quarantining until their test results are confirmed tomorrow.



