Show Me The Money 9, BTS, and LILBOI top Instiz chart for the third week of December 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of December (December 14 - December 20) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 23,403 Points









2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 13,591 Points









3. LILBOI ft. Giriboy, BIG NAUGHTY - "If Tomorrow Comes" - 10,359 Points









4. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 9,957 Points









5. Taeyeon - "What Do I Call You" - 9,460 Points









6. Swings ft. Lee Hi and Simon D - "Villain" - 8,481 Points









7. Mariah Carey - "All I Want For Christmas Is You" - 7,598 Points









8. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 7,494 Points









9. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 6,651 Points









10. Mirani ft. pH-1, HAON - "Winter On My Body, Achoo" - 5,691 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

