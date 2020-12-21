The songs you need on your Christmas K-Pop playlist

Christmas is just around the corner, and there's no better way to prepare than by listening to Christmas K-Pop music. Whether it's with an original song or a cover, many K-Pop artists have shared Christmas content with fans. Here are some songs you must listen to this Christmas season!

The Boyz - "Christmassy!"



The Boyz prepared the perfect holiday gift for fans with a new single, "Christmassy!" This song is full of festive sounds that will help you get into the holiday spirit.

DAY6's Young K - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Young K's cover of the Christmas classic, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," is one that you don't want to miss out on. His smooth vocals pair perfectly with the song.

NCT Dream - "JOY"

Filled with snippets of some of the most classic Christmas songs, NCT Dream's "JOY" is a must-have for your Christmas playlist. Both the song and music video are full of Christmas themes!

BOM&HI - "All I Want for Christmas is You"

This duet cover of "All I Want for Christmas is You" is a Christmas blessing to all fans. The amazing combination of Park Bom's and Lee Hi's vocals will make you feel warm inside.

TTS - "Dear Santa"



This list wouldn't be complete without a Christmas K-Pop classic, TTS' "Dear Santa." The festive music video and jingle sounds will instantly put you in the Christmas spirit.

IU - "Merry Christmas Ahead"

IU's soft vocals are all you need for Christmas. Her Christmas single "Merry Christmas ahead" is one that you'll want to listen to all year long — that's just how good it is!

BTS - Christmas Carol Medley

This BTS Christmas Carol Medley is another Christmas must-have. It's full of all the classics: "Oh Holy Night," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Feliz Navidad," and "Silent Night, Holy Night."

ATEEZ's Hongjoong - "Last Christmas"

"Last Christmas" is a Christmas classic, and ATEEZ's Hongjoong did an excellent job with his own rendition of the song. You don't want to miss out on the unique twists he added to the song, in addition to his spot-on vocals.

BTOB - "You Can Cry"

Both the song and music video for BTOB's "You Can Cry" is full of Christmas vibes. Each member's vocal and rap skills truly shine in this song.

GOT7 - "Confession Song"

The next song you must add to your playlist is GOT7's "Confession Song." As a bonus Christmas gift, you can see the members dressed in adorable Christmas costumes!

TAEYEON - "This Christmas"

While Taeyeon's "This Christmas" may not be your typical festive holiday song, it's still one that is worth listening to during the holiday season. Taeyeon's dreamy vocals will make the Christmas season all the more better.