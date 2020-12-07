Show Me The Money 9, BTS, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the first week of December 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of December (November 30 - December 6) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 28,329 Points









2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 16,049 Points

