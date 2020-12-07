13

Show Me The Money 9, BTS, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the first week of December 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the first week of December (November 30 - December 6) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 28,329 Points



2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 16,049 Points



3. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 13,945 Points



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 11,363 Points



5. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 9,597 Points



6. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 8,160 Points



7. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 7,887 Points



8. LILBOI (Produced by Slom) - "Freak" - 7,344 Points



9. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 6,684 Points



10. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 4,985 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

