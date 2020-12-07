Yang Hyun Suk doesn't appeal and receives a fine of 15 million KRW for (~13,800 USD) his gambling charges

Former YG Entertainment chairman, Yang Hyun Suk, has been sentenced to pay 15 million KRW (~13,845 USD) in fines on gambling charges.

According to the court on December 7th, neither Yang Hyun Wuk nor the prosecution appealed. Therefore, the fine of 15 million KRW was confirmed following the ruling from the first trial.

Last month, Judge Park Soo Hyun of the Seoul Western District Court sentenced Yang Hyun Suk, who was indicted on gambling charges, to a higher fine than the 10 million KRW (~9,300 USD) demanded by the prosecution. Judge Park Soo Hyun explained the reason for the sentence, saying, "Gambling was carried out for four years abroad, and the number of crimes and the amount of money spent in gambling was not small."





Judge Park said, "Gambling is not only an act of deviation but also harms good customs such as undermining social consciousness. The defendant's actions have negatively affected teenagers as well." He added, "We took into account the fact that Mr. Yang admitted to his mistake and vowed not to repeat it, and that he had no criminal record of the same crimes."



Yang Hyun Suk traveled to Las Vegas seven times from July 2015 to January 2019. He is accused of gambling a total of 335,460 USD at the Las Vegas casino when he visited on those occasions.