Popular BJ Chul Goo under fire for using late comedian Park Ji Sun as a withering comeback

Live social media platform 'Afreeca TV' BJ Chul Goo is under fire for using late comedian Park Ji Sun as a withering comeback for his hater.

During his live stream broadcasted on December 3rd, allegedly a hater called him out saying "You look like Hong Rok Gi" and he replied, "Get lost. Park Ji Sun". Netizens who were watching the stream immediately reprimanded him for using her name as an insult but his excuse further fueled the controversy.

He explained, "Oh I mistakenly said Park Ji Sun. I meant to say Park Mi Sun". Most netizens did not buy his excuse and pointed out it was wrong of him to use any comedian's name as a sneering comment.

Meanwhile, Korea's entire entertainment industry was in shock from the tragic news of the comedian Park Ji Sun's passing earlier last month.

