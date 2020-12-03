7

Comedian Park Mi Sun responds to BJ Chul Goo on Instagram

Comedian Park Mi Sun took to her personal Instagram to share her sentiment regarding BJ Chul Goo using her as an excuse. 

As previously reported, BJ Chul Goo stirred controversy for using the late comedian Park Ji Sun as a withering comeback and subsequently apologizing he originally meant to say Park Mi Sun instead.  

On the morning of December 4th KST, Park Mi Sun posted her response on her Instagram saying "The brain is there for you to think and then speak". She currently has deleted the said post. 

In the original post, she wrote "Who are you? You should look at the mirror before judging my appearance. Maybe I have lived too long. The brain is there for you to think and then speak."

sejun-the-great1,984 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Even if Chul-Goo didn't target the mean comment to Park Ji-Sun, it's still mean and he didn't even apologize. He just pinned the joke on someone else, without any consideration of her feelings. He's a trashy human being, I'll be shocked if he still has any supporters left after this.

michellebranch-3,208 pts 55 minutes ago 2
55 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

