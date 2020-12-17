00 News Posted by germainej 9 minutes ago Pentagon reveal spark in 'Eternal Flame' teaser clips AKP STAFF #펜타곤 Digital Single [불꽃] 2020.12.18. 18:00 (KST) #PENTAGON#불꽃 #Eternal_Flame pic.twitter.com/tRwFuwttFJ— PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) December 16, 2020 #펜타곤 Digital Single [불꽃]2020.12.18. 18:00 (KST)#PENTAGON#불꽃 #Eternal_Flame pic.twitter.com/F2oMzHnDwM— PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) December 17, 2020 Share this article Facebook Twitter PentagonETERNAL FLAME 0 199 Share Be the first to vote
