Netizens say EVERGLOW's Sihyeon looks like Suzy

Korean netizens have been discussing in an online community how EVERGLOW's Sihyeon is looking more and more like Suzy.

Recently, one netizen made a post with the title "Doesn't EVERGLOW's Sihyeon look like Suzy?" and posted various photos of the two celebrities.

Since the post has been made, many netizens have been commenting on whether the EVERGLOW member really looks like Suzy or not. There is a divided opinion on this matter, but almost all netizens agree that these two celebrities are both beautiful.

Netizens' Commented:

"If you take a glance at them, they kind of look alike, but if you look closely, they don't look alike, but one thing is for sure - they're both beautiful."

"I think they just look alike in those photos. Sihyeon doesn't look like Suzy normally."



"Wow, I can't tell which photo is Suzy and which photo is Sihyeon."



"I think they look alike, but there is a subtle difference in the vibe they give off."



"They're both pretty."



"I think it's because of Sihyeon's hair and makeup that's making her look like Suzy."



"I think Sihyeon looks like Suzy and Arin mixed together."

Do you think Sihyeon looks like Suzy?