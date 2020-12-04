BTS surpasses EXO and now has the most music show wins ever

BTS still continues to break records and set new milestones in history as they continue to dominate charts worldwide.

On December 4th, it was announced that BTS broke the record of the Korean artist with the most music show wins ever. They have a total of 118 music show wins with just 12 songs, and that number continues to grow.

@CHARTS_K

📊 Korean Acts With The Most Music Show Wins



With 118 wins and still counting, @BTS_twt are now the most awarded artist in Korean music show history, across just 12 songs! (they only started winning in 2015) 🏆#Dynamite26thWin pic.twitter.com/vExZ9JZXIL — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) December 4, 2020

BTS beat out EXO, which had 117 wins with 17 songs. It was also noted that BTS had only started winning in music shows starting 2015, which is two years after their debut.

BTS continues to amaze fans and netizens as they have reached 118 wins with the least amount of songs among the groups on the chart. Fans are celebrating on social networking sites such as Twitter as they share the news with one another.

Least number of songs with the most wins omgggg pic.twitter.com/weTDYw8IYF — ᴮᴱ95⁷ l Vote for BTS on Fan n Star!!! (@chaliids) December 4, 2020

What other record is left to break??? — ᴮᴱ Meemaa ⁷ (@AnotherArmy24) December 4, 2020