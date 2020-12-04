50

20

News
Posted by AmieAmore 30 minutes ago

BTS surpasses EXO and now has the most music show wins ever

AKP STAFF

BTS still continues to break records and set new milestones in history as they continue to dominate charts worldwide.

On December 4th, it was announced that BTS broke the record of the Korean artist with the most music show wins ever. They have a total of 118 music show wins with just 12 songs, and that number continues to grow. 

@CHARTS_K

BTS beat out EXO, which had 117 wins with 17 songs. It was also noted that BTS had only started winning in music shows starting 2015, which is two years after their debut.

BTS continues to amaze fans and netizens as they have reached 118 wins with the least amount of songs among the groups on the chart. Fans are celebrating on social networking sites such as Twitter as they share the news with one another.

  1. BTS
7 2,033 Share 71% Upvoted

4

wise-quotes2,227 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

As the twitter user @IMPOSTORKTH said "BTS IS THE INDUSTRY BTS IS THE GENRE BTS PAVED THE WAY"👈 wise quote right here ladies and gentlemen🧐 Congrats BTS👑
Wait... a certain group is not listed here... hmmmm... am I surprised?🤔.... Not at all🤣 ahahahahahahahah *how embarrassing* LMAO

Share

0

Astres_Dare3,172 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

When Dynamite blocked Life Goes On all* ARMY: <facepalm>

*hiperbolization to underline joke, I have no idea how all of ARMY reacted.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT
NCT 2020 stomp the stage in 'Resonance' MV
9 hours ago   12   4,105
EVERGLOW, Suzy
Netizens say EVERGLOW's Sihyeon looks like Suzy
58 minutes ago   7   1,565
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
1 day ago   85   42,435

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND