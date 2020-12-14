11

4

News
Posted by AmieAmore 10 minutes ago

Netizens say aespa's Karina was born to be a celebrity after falling in love with her cute personality

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa is receiving a lot of attention. With four girls and their avatar counterparts, the new girl group quickly rose to fame as they entered the music charts worldwide. 

Recently, netizens are talking about one member of the group in particular and are saying she was born to be a celebrity. Many netizens are praising Karina for her beautiful looks and natural capabilities of being a celebrity. 

One netizen shared a short clip of Karina after her performance that showed her real personality. At the end of the performance, Karina is seen catching the falling confetti and saying, "Ah! I caught it!" In an instant, her facial expression changes from a charismatic girl group member to an innocent young girl happily catching the falling paper.

Netizens quickly filled the comment section of one online community as they fell deeply in love with Karina's cute cat-like personality. Netizens commented, "Karina is so pretty, I always click on her posts because she's so beautiful," "OMG, she's so cute!" "She's like a cute cat lols catching the falling paper," "She definitely born to be a celebrity, look at her face chance in an instant," "She's so pretty, and she's cute," and "Her personality seems so cute in that clip."

  1. aespa
  2. Karina
2 405 Share 73% Upvoted

0

mike2427147 pts 58 seconds ago 0
58 seconds ago

Please stop trying to force her down our throats she just debuted like 2 and 1/2 weeks ago. We get it she’s pretty.

Share

0

brideofchani6,314 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

oh? but armys told me i'm not allowed to fall in love with an idols personality, talent and good looks or i need to "seek help"

they said i cant love an idol unless i know what he does every day and all the thoughts in his head all the time and he tells me secrets that nobody else knows
so this right here isnt allowed. they all need therapy


maybe if theyre really nice to taeswife she'll allow them to feel love. she wont allow me to lol hopefully they will be able to get their love legitimized by a true higher power like taeswife, otherwise they gotta be committed

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND