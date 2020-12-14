Netizens furious at mother-daughter pair who came in a Benz to take free food from soup kitchen

Netizens are furious at a pair of women who took food from people who needed them.

Vincenzo Bordo, a Catholic priest who goes by the name 'Father Kim' in Korea, runs a soup kitchen-like service at his church where he

provides free meals for homeless people. On December 12th, he wrote a despairing post on his Facebook, writing, "Today is a torturous day. Something that made me angry happened. A white, expensive Benz pulled into church today, and a woman and her mother got out of the car. They joined the homeless like it was no big deal. I blocked them and asked, 'Why have you come? You have a daughter, and you have an expensive car. You cannot come here. We are lacking food.' But the lady just got angry at me and said that it was her mother, and that we were giving out free food. I told her, 'No. This food is for the homeless. People who need it cannot eat because of people like you.' But they still took the food nonetheless."

The priest expressed his frustration and stated that 30 years ago when he first came to Korea, he loved the culture that emphasized togetherness. He lamented that the culture was fading into a more individualistic one, even when compassion was especially needed due to COVID-19.

Angry netizens who saw his post wrote, "It's people like this who mess up good things for people who need it...", "I can't understand them. What were they thinking?", "I'm sorry you had to experience such a thing," "Father, thank you so much for continuing this good work even in the face of all this," and more.

