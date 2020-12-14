Kim Yo Han bring back memories of first love in 'A Love So Beautiful' still cuts

Upcoming drama 'A Love So Beautiful' has dropped some beautiful still cuts of Kim Yo Han and So Joo Yeon.

The series will mark Kim Yo Han's acting debut production, and is a Korean remake of a popular Tencent TV youth drama series of the same name. The story takes viewers back to the year 2006, when a bright high schooler named Shin Sol Yi (So Joo Yeon) struggled with her uncontrollable feelings of first love toward a handsome classmate who doesn't care for things like love, Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han).

Also starring Yeo Hwe Hyun, Jo Hye Joo, Jung Jin Hwan, and more, Kakao TV's 'A Love So Beautiful' premieres this coming December 28 at 5 PM KST. Check out the beautiful still cuts above and below.

