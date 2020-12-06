Netizens find out that this idol has gone back to practice right after attending '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

Netizens have found out that an idol had gone back to practice right after attending '2020 MAMA'.

On December 6, the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place in Seoul, Korea. At the end of the show, netizens found out that SHINee's Taemin had gone back to practice without a moment to spare, based on the back-up dancer/choreographer Kasper's Instagram post.

On his Instagram, Kasper uploaded a photo taken with Taemin, which was commented by another dancer who wrote, "But can't we practice tomorrow?". Kasper, who read the comment, agreed and replied, "That's what I'm saying..^^".

Even after performing for the opening stage, Taemin had gone back to practice with his dancers in the middle of the night! On a community forum site, a netizen suspected that Taemin had probably gone back to practice for the upcoming 'ABU Song Festival'.

아시아 태평양 음악축제 ABU 송 페스티벌



🔸태민 출연❗️❗️❗️

🔸일시: 12월 14일 오후 3시 온라인 생중계



✔️한국에서는 KBS의 추천으로 샤이니 태민이 무대에 설 예정#태민 #TAEMIN #テミン @SHINee https://t.co/YZazA1uz3g pic.twitter.com/8kcWYR6mis — 샤이탬니 (@TaemNee_718) December 4, 2020

What did you think of Taemin's opening performance at the '2020 MAMA'?