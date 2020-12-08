NCT U takes their first win for "90s Love" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

NCT U took their first win for "90s Love" on SBS MTV's 'The Show' on the first week of December.

The group was up against their fellow artists such as Aespa and their other unit group NCT U from the same company, SM Entertainment.

The three members of the group appeared on the stage wearing masks and said a word of thanks to the staff members, they expressed their disappointment as all the members couldn't attend the show due to the current situation.

Member Mark revealed that "90s Love" is Sungchan's debut song and felt very thankful the group was able to take the win. Mark also told their fans they will put forth more effort to show perfect performance to their fans.

Congratulation to NCT U's "90s Love" for taking home the win!