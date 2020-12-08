Actress Yoon Eun Hye updates fans and states she will be streaming live on YouTube

Actress Yoon Eun Hye showed off her youthful beauty through her Instagram and updated fans by revealing she will be having a live stream on Youtube.



On December 8th, she uploaded a series of photos of herself on Instagram as she left a message to her fans and YouTube viewers. She said, "Everyone~ it's been 4 months since I started Eunhyelogin. So I want to have a special first YouTube Live Streaming."





She explained, "I contemplated for a while before starting YouTube and worried a lot but everyone who is so precious supported me and enjoyed my ordinary daily vlogs."



Then she revealed she will have the YouTube Live Streaming the following day at 6 PM KST where she will have time to answer some of the questions that her fans asked her in the comments.

She said, "I want to spend time talking to all my 'Gracious' fans and reply to some of the questions that you have asked me in the comments. I want to spend a comfortable time getting close to everyone. So please leave more comments on anything you want to know."



In the photos, Yoon Eun Hye boasted of her unchanging beauty as many fans were impressed with her timeless youth.



Meanwhile, Yoon Eun Hye appeared in the KBS 2TV variety show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' and showed off her cooking skills that gained much attention.





