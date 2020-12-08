'Mount Jiri' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon halts filming due to COVID-19

'Mount Jiri' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon has halted filming due to COVID-19.



On December 8, 'Mount Jiri' producers stated, "As the spread of COVID-19 has worsened recently in South Korea, the 'Mount Jiri' team has decided to take a short break from filming until the 20th as a precaution."



As previously reported, Jun Ji Hyun is set to play the role of National Park ranger Seo Yi Kang, who's an expert on navigating Mount Jiri, while Joo Ji Hoon is taking on the character Kang Hyun Jo, a new ranger and former Army caption who has a dark secret.



'Mount Jiri' will revolve around the story of National Park rangers who protect Mount Jiri. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who's known for hit dramas like 'Sign', 'Ghost', 'Three Days', 'Signal', and 'Kingdom'.

