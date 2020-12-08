INFINITE's Sunggyu is ready to take a bite in 'Inside Me' concept trailer

INFINITE's Sunggyu has dropped his concept B trailer for 'Inside Me'.
In the teaser video above, Sunggyu sits in front of a delicious meal and relaxes in a robe for his third mini album concept. 'Inside Me' is due out on December 14 KST.
Check out Sunggyu's latest concept trailer above and his concept A trailer here if you missed it.
