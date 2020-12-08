Actor Choi Tae Joon makes headlines for good deeds while serving in military

Actor Choi Tae Joon has made headlines for good deeds while serving in the military.



On December 8, Choi Tae Joon's label Studio Santaclaus stated, "Choi Tae Joon delivered necessary items, such as COVID-19 quarantine kits, directly to vulnerable people." The actor enlisted for his mandatory military service in August of last year, and he's currently serving as a public service worker after undergoing basic military training.



He's now receiving attention for his good deeds while fulfilling his national defense obligations. Choi Tae Joon will be officially discharged in 2021.



