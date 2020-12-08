5

2

News
Posted by germainej 54 minutes ago

Actor Choi Tae Joon makes headlines for good deeds while serving in military

AKP STAFF

Actor Choi Tae Joon has made headlines for good deeds while serving in the military.

On December 8, Choi Tae Joon's label Studio Santaclaus stated, "Choi Tae Joon delivered necessary items, such as COVID-19 quarantine kits, directly to vulnerable people." The actor enlisted for his mandatory military service in August of last year, and he's currently serving as a public service worker after undergoing basic military training.

He's now receiving attention for his good deeds while fulfilling his national defense obligations. Choi Tae Joon will be officially discharged in 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on Choi Tae Joon. 

  1. Choi Tae Joon
1 2,128 Share 71% Upvoted

0

pfff-3 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

That's how a man should be, serving his country and its people

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND