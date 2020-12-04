MONSTA X members show love to a Monbebe who appeared on the news wearing her MONSTA X hoodie to the CSAT testing center

A fan of MONSTA X, also known as Monbebe, made unexpected headlines recently on 'YTN News'!

As many of you know, South Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) took place back on December 3. The event was the center of attention throughout this week, as news outlets like 'YTN News' extensively reported on the various students heading into the testing centers on a chilly winter morning.

While 'YTN News' reported on the number of students dressed in thick, heavy winter coats this year, one student passed by the camera in a coat that many K-Pop fans recognized! The MONSTA X logo can be seen clearly on the sleeve of her coat, and fans recognized the coat as one of MONSTA X's official goods.

The coincidence was also noted by the MONSTA X members! Member Kihyun took to MONSTA X's fan cafe to write in a new post, "Looking for the Monbebe who wore her MONSTA X padding (padded jacket) even for the CSAT... It's too cute.."

I.M responded to the post with, "Throw a kiss," and Hyungwon added on a kiss emoji, showing love for their "famous" fan!

Later on, I.M also mentioned the story during a live broadcast. He said, "There was a fan who wore the [MONSTA X] padding to the testing center on 'YTN News'. I want to throw them [a kiss]..."

Other fans reacted with comments like, "So cute. A successful fan", "The fan is cute and the members are so cute too", "Throw a kiss?? OMG I would die kekekeke", "Can someone get me one of those paddings", and more.