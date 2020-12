Super Junior have wrapped up a recording for their latest guest appearance on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

According to JTBC, members Heechul, Shindong, Yesung, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun completed a recording for the program back on December 3. The group's leader Leeteuk was not able to attend due to health reasons.

The episode featuring Super Junior as guests is expected to air this December 12. Will you be watching?