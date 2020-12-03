Hyeri & Jang Ki Yong confirmed as leads of new webtoon-based romantic comedy

tvN's upcoming new romantic-comedy drama 'Heart-Stopping Roommate' has officially confirmed its male and female lead!

Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Heart-Stopping Roommate' tells the story of an ordinary college student named Lee Dam, who one day ends up living with a 999-year old fox spirit!

Actor Jang Ki Yong has been cast as a fox-spirit named Shin Woo Yeo, who has spent the last 999-years of his life accumulating the world's knowledge and collecting the aura of humans in a sacred marble, all for the purpose of finally becoming human. Once you get past his stunning visuals, you find an extremely serious and nerdy grandpa.





Opposite Jang Ki Yong, Hyeri plays the role of a modern day university student, Lee Dam. Due to her straightforward attitude and self-centric lifestyle, she is a motae-solo (someone who has never dated before). One day, she accidentally swallows a mysterious marble.

Stay tuned for more details on tvN's 'Heart-Stopping Roommate', coming some time in early 2021!

