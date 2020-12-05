Lee Soo Geun claims the cast of 'New Journey To The West' all try to match Kyuhyun's mood these days

On the December 4 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8, comedian Lee Soo Geun expressed his envy(?) toward Super Junior's Kyuhyun!

On this episode, the cast of 'New Journey To The West 8' divided up into three teams of two members for the dinner mission, 'Screaming in Silence'! The teams were divided up by Na Young Suk PD into Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won and Kyuhyun, and Song Min Ho and P.O. Eun Ji Won, who is known for his bickering with Kyuhyun, said, "Kyuhyun is so full of it these days."

Lee Soo Geun agreed and remarked, "Yep, our team (the older hyung team) can't help but be nice to Kyuhyun."

He continued, "These days, Kyuhyun has a choke hold on the dongsaengs. So if you try something on Kyuhyun, then two more of them (Song Min Ho and P.O.) will come at you. Whenever we tell Min Ho or the dongsaengs to wake up or don't go to sleep, Min Ho is still sleeping. But when Kyuhyun says let's go somewhere, they put on their shoes and go along."

According to Lee Soo Geun, "Everyone is trying to match up to Kyuhyun's mood these days," fueling the popular rumors(?) among fans of the 'New Journey To The West' series that claim that Kyuhyun is actually the "most powerful" among the cast members!



Are you keeping up with this season of tvN's 'New Journey To The West'?