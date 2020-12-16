7

2

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Jang Do Yeon, IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na, Park Ji Yoon, BIBI, & JaeJae to star in new mystery variety by Jung Jong Yeon PD of 'Great Escape'

AKP STAFF

Jung Jong Yeon PD of hit tvN series like 'Great Escape' and 'The Genius' will be partnering up with online streaming platform TVing for a new program, titled 'All Girls' School Detective's Club' (literal translation). 

In this new mystery variety series, 5 female cast members including announcer Park Ji Yoon, comedian Jang Do Yeon, IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na, singer BIBI, and 'MMTG' interviewer JaeJae will form the members of a detective's club at an all-girls school. Each episode, the club members will work together to solve various mysterious around their school. The series will feature mystery, action, thrill, and crime-solving. 

'All Girls' School Detective's Club' is expected to premiere via TVing in January of 2021. Will you be watching?

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. Jang Do Yeon
  3. Park Ji Yoon
