Korean streamer reveals the total income he earned by streaming for three days in front of Cho Doo Soon's house

AfreecaTV streamer BJ Park Funny revealed the amount of money he earned by streaming in front of Cho Doo Soon's house.



On December 15th, the active AfreecaTV streamer posted a video with the title, "I'll reveal my incredible income." BJ Park Funny streamed in front of Cho Doo Soon's house starting from the day he was released on December 12th to the 14th, for a total of three days.

He stated that a total of 650,000 people joined his live stream and the live chatroom on December 12th, then during the second day, a total of 6.7 million people joined to view his stream.







The streamer revealed that he had earned over 15 million KRW (13,655 USD) alone in advertising revenue and earned over 17 million KRW (15,475 USD) in total including the star balloons that he received from his viewers during the three days.

BJ Park Funny said he was not trying to boast about the revenue he had earned but wanted to take responsibility as one of the people standing in front of Cho Doo Soon's house. He said, "I'm not trying to boast about my profit. I want to try to take responsibility as one of the people standing in the line in front of Cho Doo Soon's house. I contemplated in the middle of streaming. I will donate all the money I earned during the three days to a welfare center in Ansan."



Earlier, residents were furious as YouTubers and streamers flocked near Cho Doo Soon's house and committed acts that were harmful and disruptive to the neighborhood such as shouting loudly and honking, causing a disturbance to the residents of the area. One resident reprimanded the YouTubers and streamers telling them they are only doing such acts to get views and subscribers.