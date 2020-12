MAMAMOO's Solar has partnered up with renowned stylist Lee Dong Yeon for the December edition of '1st Look' magazine!

In this pictorial, Solar worked with stylist Lee Dong Yeon to tell the story of a fun, fashion-lover, bringing out her unique and eccentric side. Using mostly monotone, dark and cool color schemes, Solar rocks edgy styles, hair extensions, and more.

Check out some of Solar's '1st Look' cuts below!