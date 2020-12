K-Pop acts Kim Chung Ha and LOOΠΔ have been announced as part of the performing lineup for this year's 'KIIS FM Jingle Ball Village' show!

Kim Chung Ha and LOOΠΔ will be performing alongside Why Don't We and Stephanie Poetri this coming December 10, starting at 5:10 PM PST. The show will be available via 102.7 KIIS FM as well as via the iHeartRadio app.

Will you be tuning in?