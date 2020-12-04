Cha Tae Hyun turns into a dad with four new daughters as this week's guest on 'Gamsung Camping'

On the December 4 broadcast of JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping', actor Cha Tae Hyun joined the crew as the guest of the day!

But rather than joining the ladies including Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, and MAMAMOO's Solar as an ordinary guest, immediately became the "dad" figure of the crew thanks to his comforting image. Already a dad of a son and two daughters, Cha Tae Hyun sudden became the dad of four new very loud and rowdy daughters!

While the cast members played on the beach by the camping site, Cha Tae Hyun sat on a log and watched, just like a dad. Solar, who didn't know that Cha Tae Hyun was a dad, asked he had daughters, and how old they were. He shared that his oldest daughter was now in 3rd grade, and his youngest was in 1st grade.

Next, as they cast members prepared to cook up lunch, Cha Tae Hyun became a dad who needed his daughter Park So Dam's help for every little thing. Tasked with cooking the steak over a fire pit, Cha Tae Hyun had to sort of stand by while Park So Dam lit the fire pit for him. But once everyone sat down for lunch, Cha Tae Hyun's "dad"-ness came out again as he naturally took up the knife and cut up the steak into bite-sizes for his daughters.

Check out some clips from this week's 'Gamsung Camping' featuring dad Cha Tae Hyun, above and below!