'2020 MAMA' hints a spectacular collaboration version of 'Gang' featuring Jessi & MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Refund Sisters members Jessi and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa will be reuniting for a dream collab stage at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' this weekend!

According to reports, this year's spectacular collaboration stage at the '2020 MAMA' will feature a special track which garnered attention this past year - Rain's "Gang"! Jessi and Hwa Sa plan on transforming the track with their own flare, topped with charisma and musicality.

Stay tuned for the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards', taking place this weekend on December 6!