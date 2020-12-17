KBS's '2020 Gayo Festival' will carry on as planned with pre-recordings

KBS's '2020 Gayo Festival' will carry on as planned and will proceed with scheduled pre-recordings.



KBS release its official position on December 17th that the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' has pre-recorded a considerable portion of the show and will proceed with the broadcast as planned. KBS stated they have already followed the quarantine guidelines and pre-recorded a large portion of the show in order to prevent artists from coming into close contact for the safety of everyone.



Jaehyun, a member of Golden Child who tested positive for COVID19, was not included in the pre-recording lineup.



Woollim Entertainment announced that the Golden Child member has tested for the virus and is currently asymptomatic. The agency confirmed that he has not done any outside activities except for filming related schedules. The agency also stated they have taken proper measures such as preemptive testing of all the members and all employees at the agency building.