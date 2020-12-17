Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, & more cast as leads of new tvN drama series 'Destruction'

tvN will be showcasing a new fantasy romance drama series in early 2021, titled 'One Day, Destruction Stepped Inside My Front Door' (or 'Destruction' for short).

Starring Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun as the official lead cast, tvN's 'Destruction' tells the story of a woman named Dong Kyung, who bets her life on a deal with the personified force of destruction itself.

First, actress Park Bo Young returns to the small-screen as the female lead Tak Dong Kyung. In the story, Tak Dong Kyung's character is a web novel editor, leading an ordinary life. However, one day, she encounters the force of destruction, existing in the human world as a personified form. The dangerous encounter between Tak Dong Kyung and Destruction results in the signing off of an unexpected contract, with Dong Kyung's life, love, and Destruction's fate on the line. Opposite Park Bo Young, actor Seo In Guk takes on the role of the intriguing, personified force of Destruction, a figure with a complicated and layered past.

In addition, actor Lee Soo Hyuk joins the story as a editorial chief Cha Joo Ik, Kang Tae Oh turns into a cafe owner and Cha Joo Ik's roommate Lee Hyun Kyu, and actress Shin Do Hyun comes in between these two as a web novelist, Na Ji Na.

Does this story sound interesting to you so far? Look forward to more updates on tvN's new drama series 'Destruction', coming in the first half of 2021.

