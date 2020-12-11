KARA's Seungyeon shocks fans with visuals of a young 20-year old, when she's turning 34 next year

KARA member-turned-actress Seungyeon recently updated fans on Instagram after getting some new bangs!



Back on December 10, Seungyeon shared a set of new photos and wrote, "Boasting on SNS after getting new bangs. 'Pet Vitamin' is airing right now!"

What shocked onlookers was the fact that Seungyeon apparently does not age! The idol's recent SNS posts became a hot topic on various online communities, as many commented, "Wow, she looks exactly like she did when she debuted in KARA", "She has not changed at all", "I can't believe how young she looks", "She's 34 next year... she looks way younger", "She could easily pass for early twenties", and more!

Do you think Seungyeon has aged at all since she first debuted in KARA in 2007?