8

1

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

KARA's Seungyeon shocks fans with visuals of a young 20-year old, when she's turning 34 next year

AKP STAFF

KARA member-turned-actress Seungyeon recently updated fans on Instagram after getting some new bangs!

Back on December 10, Seungyeon shared a set of new photos and wrote, "Boasting on SNS after getting new bangs. 'Pet Vitamin' is airing right now!"

What shocked onlookers was the fact that Seungyeon apparently does not age! The idol's recent SNS posts became a hot topic on various online communities, as many commented, "Wow, she looks exactly like she did when she debuted in KARA", "She has not changed at all", "I can't believe how young she looks", "She's 34 next year... she looks way younger", "She could easily pass for early twenties", and more!

Do you think Seungyeon has aged at all since she first debuted in KARA in 2007?

  1. Seungyeon
5 1,793 Share 89% Upvoted

0

markel90001,780 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I mean even when she debuted she was no for looking younger than she was, Gyuri upon meeting her was shocked when she talked to her the way you would to an equal age person. She didn’t know they where the same age lol. Even then she still looks so young lol.

Share

0

bast_rd1,070 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i look older than her 34 when i am... 21. i am upset lmao. anyway, she looks pretty!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND