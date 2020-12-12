'Penthouse' actor Kim Young Dae catches netizens' eyes

Rookie model-turned-actor Kim Young Dae is catching the eyes of netizens, currently starring as the character Joo Suk Hoon in the SBS drama series 'Penthouse'!



Netizens are impressed with both his chic, handsome visuals as well as his tall physique and proportions:

They were also impressed with his stylish SNS updates:

The rookie actor has previously been coined as a strong Kang Dong Won look-alike, also appearing as a male lead in the popular MBC drama 'Extraordinary You'.

Onlookers commented,

"Isn't he Oh Nam Joo from 'Extraordinary You' kekekeke."

"Wow he really has Kang Dong Won vibes."

"He's got star potential."

"He's gotten even more handsome since 'Extraordinary You'."

"My woman likes strawberries kekekeke."

"His visuals are perfect, now if his acting can support it he's on the right track."

"Can't deny Oh Nam Woo's visuals kekekeke. But his character in 'Extraordinary You' was too funny kekekeke."

"He's got my type of face."

"Ooohh reminds me of Kang Dong Won and some other model-turned-actors."



...and more! Are you watching Kim Young Dae in SBS's 'Penthouse'?