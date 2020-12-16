1

0

News
Posted by beansss 31 minutes ago

Actor Jo Byung Kyu's Instagram gets hacked

AKP STAFF

On December 17, actor Jo Byung Kyu's label HB Entertainment confirmed that his personal Instagram account has been hacked. 

The agency said, "Actor Jo Byung Kyu's Instagram account has been hacked, and the recent posts and follows of this account are a result of the hacker's doing. We have since requested the account's retrieval with the SNS company. We hope that there will be no more damages done until the account is retrieved. We feel unfortunate that such an incident caused fans concerns, and we will do our best to retrieve the account as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Jo Byung Kyu is currently starring as the male lead of OCN's ongoing series ,'The Uncanny Counter'. 

