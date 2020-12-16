2

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

JBJ95's agency requests the removal of the recent YouTube video with comments made by former Topp Dogg member Seogoong

Back on December 15, JBJ95's agency Star Road Entertainment requested the removal of the YouTube video featuring former Topp Dogg member Seogoong, during which the former idol recalled moments from his group days when he felt bullied or isolated

It seems that the YouTube channel has fulfilled Star Road Entertainment's request, as the video is no longer available. 

In addition, Star Road Entertainment responded to the comments made in this video with, "We have checked through layers of recent reports, online repostings, and and rumors currently being spread from the original YouTube video source, and we have confirmed that many of the rumors and content being mass spread are different from the remarks made in the original video."

The agency added on, "We will be taking strict legal action against those who defame our artists' name and character by spreading false rumors and malicious content online, without any settlements whatsoever."

Meanwhile, JBJ95's member Kim Sang Kyun previously debuted as a member of the 13-member boy group Topp Dogg in 2013. Afterward, he auditioned for Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2, before re-debuting in the project group JBJ

testralia265 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Sounds a bit shady, I thought freedom of speech would allow people to talk about bullying. If those are just rumors and badmouthing it should be settled in court.

elemental-earth-118 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It’s a delicate matter with one side hogging all the power for things like views and the other genuinely wanting to right a wrong. I am not going to say which is which because my heart stopped beating for these scandals when donald trump took office all the way back in 2017 and I am afraid that I will inadvertently only be letting you all into a vacuum similar to space or a black hole if I were to open up about my true feelings on the subject.

