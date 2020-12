According to an exclusive report on December 17, TVXQ's Yunho is making a solo comeback!

The veteran idol is expected to release a new album in January of 2021, marking his first solo music release in approximately a year and 7 months. Yunho previously made his successful solo artist debut in June of 2019 with his 1st mini album, 'True Colors'.

Meanwhile, Yunho will be hosting the upcoming '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' set to take place on December 18.