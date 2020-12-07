IZ*ONE put on a dynamic performance in comeback MV for 'Panorama'

IZ*ONE has officially made their comeback!

On December 7 KST, the 'Produce 48' project girl group unveiled their 4th mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV,' featuring the title track "Panorama."



"Panorama" is a pop house track with an upbeat and textured arrangement and lyrics expressing the IZ*ONE members' desire to remember the moments and their time spent together forever. The song is paired by a vibrant music video showcasing the group's dynamic synced choreography in settings that range from bold and dynamic to soft and feminine.



Following the release of the album, fans can celebrate the comeback with the IZ*ONE members by tuning into their Mnet special 'IZ*ONE One-reeler Premiere' at 8 PM, airing through Mnet and M2, the Mnet Kpop and Stone Music YouTube channels, as well as IZ*ONE's TikTok, VLIVE, and YouTube channels.

Check out the music video for "Panorama" above!