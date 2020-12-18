"It's all over the place," Netizens talk about aespa's outfits at the 'KBS 2020 Music Festival'

SM Entertainment's rookie group aespa has been gaining attention for various reasons this year, starting from their exceptional visuals and singing skills, the group has been receiving a lot of love.

However, not all of it is positive as they also gained attention during the 'KBS 2020 Music Festival.'

On December 18th, aespa appeared on the red carpet stage in the order of Giselle, Winter, Karina, and Ningning. As the red carpet event was streamed live, many netizens created various posts on online communities talking about the aespa's outfits.





Most of the netizens thought the style coordinator did a poor job on choosing aespa's outfits, saying it was very ununiform and difficult to understand the concept behind it.



On an online community, netizens commented, "Is Giselle barefoot? and Karina has locks?" "why did the stylist dress them like that? Their stage costumes are pretty but not this," "What's with the locks?" "Is Ningning wearing a curtain?" "The concept to their clothing is all over the place," "Those are luxury brand clothing but looks so weird," "Seems like they had four different style coordinator and just dressed them all separately or something," "Winter looks like she's wearing a dress that isn't completely finished or it's ripped," "They all have excellent body figure ratio, but the stylist messed it up," and "Poor Ningning."

