MAMAMOO's Moon Byul warms fans up with an MV teaser for her upcoming birthday gift, 'A Miracle 3 Days Ago'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul will be celebrating her 29th birthday with a day full of special events planned with her fans!

The big highlight of Moon Byul's birthday celebration, which falls on December 22, will be the release of a holiday MV for a brand new, self-composed single by Moon Byul herself. Titled "A Miracle 3 Days Ago", the song is a fun play on how the MAMAMOO member was born 3 days before Christmas day!

In addition to the full MV release of "A Miracle 3 Days Ago" set for December 22 at 6 PM KST, Moon Byul will also be greeting fans all day long with personal interviews and video content. Happy 29th birthday, Moon Byul!