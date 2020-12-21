'Sweet Home' co-stars Lee Do Hyun & Go Min Si cast as romantic interests in new KBS2 drama 'May Youth'

Actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Go Min Si, who recently worked together for Netflix's original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home', will be reuniting in a new KBS2 drama.

Titled 'May Youth' (literal translation), the upcoming drama series is set in 1980's Seoul. The story centers around young students and professionals facing a whirlwind of political and societal turmoils within a changing nation, all the while chasing after their individual dreams and aspirations.

Actor Lee Do Hyun takes on the role of a medical school student named Hwang Hee Tae, determined to succeed in life and prove to those who told him otherwise that he could do what he set his mind to do. Opposite Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si plays the role of a nurse named Kim Myung Hee, a woman who left home at a young age to fend for herself.

KBS2's new life/romance series 'May Youth' is expected to air some time in early 2021. What do you think if Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si reuniting in this new series?