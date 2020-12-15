27

Posted by germainej 1 day ago

GWSN's Anne cast as lead of web series 'Half-Fifty'

AKP STAFF

GWSN's Anne has been cast as the lead of the upcoming web series 'Half-Fifty'.

On December 15, GWSN's label Miles confirmed, "Anne will appear as Lee Yoo Jung, the female lead of the web series 'Half-Fifty', and she's recently wrapped up filming."

'Half-Fifty' is a comedy drama about youth and growth, and the series follows a group of 25-year-olds who end up in the world of YouTubers.

Anne is a former child actor who previously starred in Sunny Hill's music video for "Goodbye to Romance" and several independent films. This past July, she also appeared in a commercial for Nonghyup Bank.

lovethykpol1467 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Finally, I’ve been waiting for something from Gwsn. We need another bop!! Congratulations Anne!! ❤️❤️❤️

Coldflower147 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Yesss queen get that coin🤧♥️

