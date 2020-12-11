BTS, NCT, & Seventeen ranked in the top 3 K-Pop boy groups in terms of brand value this month

Here's the list of the top K-Pop boy groups in terms of brand value for the month of December, based on big data analysis!

From November 12 through December 12, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of K-Pop boy groups in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

Of course, the biggest boy band in the world and 'TIME' magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year' BTS came in 1st place this month with a total of 23,659,001 points. 2nd place went to NCT, who earned approximately 5,341,172 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with 3,602,368 brand value points overall.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: EXO, BTOB, SHINee, MONSTA X, The Boyz, ASTRO, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Check out the full brand value analysis results for this month, below!

