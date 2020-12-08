Dongwoon reunites with Highlight after returning from his mandatory military service, making the group whole again

Highlight member Dongwoon returned to his fans after serving in the military for a year and seven months. With the return of Dongwoon, the group Highlight was able to come together as a whole once again.

On December 8th, starting at 8 PM, Highlight held a V Live broadcast celebrating Dongwoon's return.

During the live broadcast, Dongwoon expressed his affection and love to his fans, saying, "I was able to return to my fans after serving my mandatory duty for a year and seven months. Let's enjoy our time together from now on."

In the beginning, Dongwoon started the live broadcast alone, but halfway through, the rest of the members joined and greeted fans saying, "Greetings, this is Highlight, nice to meet you all," making fans feel emotional.



In particular, Highlight showed off their unchanging chemistry and ability to sing together as they boasted their wonderful impromptu welcome back song in perfect harmony.



During this day, Highlight spent more than three hours playing games with fans and continuing to talk about how they have been doing.

Meanwhile, there is much high expectation for the group's activities as they are able to make a comeback as a complete group and appear in various programs in the future.