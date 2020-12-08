7

Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

Rain posts another ambiguous post on social media making netizens wonder if it's news about another baby or a false alarm

Singer Rain posted another ambiguous post on his social media, making netizens wonder if it's news of another baby. 


On December 7th, Rain posted a photo of himself with the caption "Look forward to it!!!" In the photo, Rain appears wearing a black jacket and a black face mask with curls in his hair. He caught netizens' attention as he seemed to be fully dolled up with eye makeup and color contact lenses.


Many fans were excited to see Rain's new image while some raised speculations of a third child.

Earlier in October, Rain received a lot of attention when he posted a message on his Instagram saying, "I have small news to share at 12 AM tomorrow." After Rain made that announcement, many netizens began making speculations as to what that news might be. A few netizens speculated that actress Kim Tae Hee, Rain's wife, was pregnant with her third child as he used three fireworks emoticons in his post.

However, Rain revealed the news of a new actor joining his agency, and not news about Kim Tae Hee's pregnancy. Two months after the small incident, netizens show a keen interest in the new announcement that Rain made through his social media account. 

Meanwhile, Rain has recently been communicating with fans through his YouTube channel 'Season B Season.' His channel is recently gaining popularity with about 900,000 subscribers.

quark1239515,365 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Isn't he supposed to be doing that collab with JYP next month? He sure seems like he's done up for a photoshoot or a music video shoot.

0

aelis227 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Why his make up and hair are related to his wife? wtf

& this pic of her eating is just disrespectful.

I really hate this kind of mentality to use Kim Tae Hee disrespectfully as "someone's wife fonction" and portray her like you do.

...

Can't wait for his comeback with JYP tho !!!!

(it was confirmed since October. You can thanks me AKP...)

