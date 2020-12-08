Rain posts another ambiguous post on social media making netizens wonder if it's news about another baby or a false alarm

Singer Rain posted another ambiguous post on his social media, making netizens wonder if it's news of another baby.





On December 7th, Rain posted a photo of himself with the caption "Look forward to it!!!" In the photo, Rain appears wearing a black jacket and a black face mask with curls in his hair. He caught netizens' attention as he seemed to be fully dolled up with eye makeup and color contact lenses.







Many fans were excited to see Rain's new image while some raised speculations of a third child.



Earlier in October, Rain received a lot of attention when he posted a message on his Instagram saying, "I have small news to share at 12 AM tomorrow." After Rain made that announcement, many netizens began making speculations as to what that news might be. A few netizens speculated that actress Kim Tae Hee, Rain's wife, was pregnant with her third child as he used three fireworks emoticons in his post.



However, Rain revealed the news of a new actor joining his agency, and not news about Kim Tae Hee's pregnancy. Two months after the small incident, netizens show a keen interest in the new announcement that Rain made through his social media account.



Meanwhile, Rain has recently been communicating with fans through his YouTube channel 'Season B Season.' His channel is recently gaining popularity with about 900,000 subscribers.



