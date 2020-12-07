Yoo Yeon Jung, Jung Chae Yeon, Mina, & Momoland confirm they've tested negative for COVID19

On December 8, the agencies of artists including Cosmic Girls's Yoo Yeon Jung, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Gugudan's Mina, and Momoland all confirmed that they've tested negative for COVID19, after direct contact with solo artist Kim Chung Ha.

This past weekend, solo artist Kim Chung Ha confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19 and will halt all activities to go into quarantine. Afterward, it was revealed that idols such as Yoo Yeon Jung, Jung Chae Yeon, Mina, Kim Chung Ha, and more recently got together for a meal, and so all of the idols involved immediately underwent testing.

According to Starship Entertainment on December 8, Yoo Yeon Jung has tested negative for COVID19, alongside all of her Cosmic Girls members. Yoo Yeon Jung will still be in self-quarantine for 14-days, while the rest of Cosmic Girls resume activities. MBK Entertainment similarly confirmed that Jung Chae Yeon has tested negative, and apologized for causing fans concerns. Gugudan Mina's agency Jellyfish Entertainment also followed up with the update that she has tested negative, but the idol will maintain a 14-day period of self-quarantine.

Finally, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment told media outlets on December 8 that all of the members have tested negative. It was previously revealed that Momoland share the same hair and makeup salon as Kim Chung Ha.



