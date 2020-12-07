8

0

News
Posted by beansss 50 minutes ago

Yoo Yeon Jung, Jung Chae Yeon, Mina, & Momoland confirm they've tested negative for COVID19

AKP STAFF

On December 8, the agencies of artists including Cosmic Girls's Yoo Yeon Jung, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Gugudan's Mina, and Momoland all confirmed that they've tested negative for COVID19, after direct contact with solo artist Kim Chung Ha.

This past weekend, solo artist Kim Chung Ha confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19 and will halt all activities to go into quarantine. Afterward, it was revealed that idols such as Yoo Yeon Jung, Jung Chae Yeon, Mina, Kim Chung Ha, and more recently got together for a meal, and so all of the idols involved immediately underwent testing. 

According to Starship Entertainment on December 8, Yoo Yeon Jung has tested negative for COVID19, alongside all of her Cosmic Girls members. Yoo Yeon Jung will still be in self-quarantine for 14-days, while the rest of Cosmic Girls resume activities. MBK Entertainment similarly confirmed that Jung Chae Yeon has tested negative, and apologized for causing fans concerns. Gugudan Mina's agency Jellyfish Entertainment also followed up with the update that she has tested negative, but the idol will maintain a 14-day period of self-quarantine. 

Finally, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment told media outlets on December 8 that all of the members have tested negative. It was previously revealed that Momoland share the same hair and makeup salon as Kim Chung Ha. 

  1. Yeonjung
  2. Jung Chae Yeon
  3. Mina
  4. Yoo Yeon Jung
  5. Kim Chung Ha
  6. Momoland
1 968 Share 100% Upvoted

0

winwins-bestie258 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

that makes me happy now hopefully people will start social distancing from each other

Share
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
23 hours ago   76   95,868

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND