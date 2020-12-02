44

Posted by germainej 20 hours ago

DAY6 subunit Even of Day undergo COVID-19 testing after filming with EVERGLOW

AKP STAFF

DAY6 subunit Even of Day underwent COVID-19 testing after filming with EVERGLOW

On December 2, JYP Entertainment revealed, "Young KWonpil, and Dowoon received negative results from the COVID-19 test." The label added they'll be continuing with their schedule as usual. 

The trio underwent testing after filming for KBS' 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' alongside EVERGLOW's Yiren and Sihyeon, who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

Stay tuned for updates on DAY6 and Even of Day.  

1

venoa945 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

What did they shot together?

0

12 hours ago

