DAY6 subunit Even of Day undergo COVID-19 testing after filming with EVERGLOW

DAY6 subunit Even of Day underwent COVID-19 testing after filming with EVERGLOW.



On December 2, JYP Entertainment revealed, "Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon received negative results from the COVID-19 test." The label added they'll be continuing with their schedule as usual.



The trio underwent testing after filming for KBS' 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' alongside EVERGLOW's Yiren and Sihyeon, who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.



Stay tuned for updates on DAY6 and Even of Day.