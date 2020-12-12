BTS win #1 + Performances from December 12th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL",



As for the winners, BTS, Jang Bum Joon, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Life Goes On". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included Kai, LOONA, Woo!ah!, Momoland, BAE173, Bling Bling, Norazo, E'LAST, DKB, P1Harmony, STAYC, aespa, and Kim Hyun Chul.



Check out the performances below!



===

WINNER:







==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







==

COMEBACK: ONEWE







==

COMEBACK: Ghost9







===

Kai







==

LOONA







==

Woo!ah!







==

Momoland







==

BAE173







==

Bling Bling







==

Norazo







==

E'LAST







==

DKB







==

P1Harmony







==

STAYC







==

aespa







==

Kim Hyun Chul







===