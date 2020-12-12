10

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from December 12th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL",

As for the winners, BTS, Jang Bum Joon, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Life Goes On". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included KaiLOONA, Woo!ah!, Momoland, BAE173, Bling Bling, Norazo, E'LASTDKBP1HarmonySTAYCaespa, and Kim Hyun Chul.  

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


COMEBACK: ONEWE


COMEBACK: Ghost9


Kai


LOONA


Woo!ah!


Momoland


BAE173


Bling Bling


Norazo


E'LAST


DKB


P1Harmony


STAYC


aespa


Kim Hyun Chul


MyEuphoria
18 minutes ago
Congrats Bangtan!💜
Everyone, stay safe.

summerbreezy
1 hour ago

Great performances to all that showed up!

